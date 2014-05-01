The UK and European Space Agencies don't get enough credit. They're both responsible (or co-responsible) for some of the coolest space science in the world, but are still left in the relative shade by NASA and its mega-bucks, oh-so-fancy Moon Landings and Space shuttles.

But it's our lads getting the column inches today - though perhaps for the wrong reasons.

A huge chunk of a space rocket carrying satellites and equipment into orbit fell to Earth (as planned) but ended up in a Brazilian rainforest.

The piece of the Ariane 5 rocket, which launched form French Guiana in 25 July 2013, complete with the UK Space logo, washed up onto the shore and was recovered by the locals.

The UK Space Agency confirmed the rocket piece was genuine. Take a look, below.

Rocket Falls To Earth