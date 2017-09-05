‘Man For The Job’ Stanley, Seven, Loves Lego Work Experience

A seven-year old boy has embarked on a career in construction after penning a heartfelt letter to Legoland bosses asking for work experience.

Little Stanley Bolland, from Waterlooville in Hampshire, said he was the “man for the job” after the Windsor attraction advertised for the role of stand-in model maker.

An excerpt from Stanley’s letter (Legoland/PA)

In his handwritten missive, written when he was six, Stanley said: “I love Lego and have a box of it. I hide my Lego so my brother can’t get it.

“I am the man for the job because I have lots of experience.”

Stanley has a keen eye for detail (David Parry/PA)

The company replied to Stanley: “Loving Lego is the first step to being a model maker, so it certainly sounds like you’ll be perfect for the job (once you’ve finished school of course). In the meantime, we’d love to offer you a one-off work experience day with our model makers.”

Stanley at work at Legoland (David Parry/PA)

Stanley spent the day shadowing experienced staff member Paula Laughton, carrying out checks and repairs, before getting a behind-the-scenes tour.

He said: “It was awesome to spend the whole day at Legoland meeting the model makers and learning all about what they do every day. I loved it and I can’t wait to tell all my friends about it at school.”

Stanley said his time at Legoland was ‘awesome’ (David Parry/PA)

Ms Laughton said: “We were thrilled to reward Stanley’s initiative and ambition by inviting him to the park for work experience. Stanley showed great promise, so we hope this will inspire him to work really hard at school as the new year starts, and will look out for his job application when he’s a little older.”