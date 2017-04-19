I Accidentally Pranked Someone In Witness Protection - It Was Terrifying

Arron Crascall, a social media comedian with more than one million followers, started filming Snapchat and Vine videos in his spare time. He is famous for his pranks, oddball characters and the catchphrase 'See ya later', which forms the title of his BBC Three YouTube series.

Here, he vlogs for The Huffington Post UK on the 'genius' comedian that inspires him, how a joke went horribly wrong when he pranked a woman in witness protection and how he became a YouTube star.

Arron stars in Drunk History on Wednesday 19 April at 10pm on Comedy Central UK.