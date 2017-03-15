It's Been A Long Journey But With Support From The Prince's Trust I Have Fantastic Prospects For The Future

When I arrived in the UK age 11 I couldn't speak a word of English. I'd been on a difficult journey crossing continents to get here. Up until that point my life was in Afghanistan, I didn't know anything else. It was a complete shock to the system.

I had very little education before coming to the UK but I was determined to succeed. I knew that I needed to learn fast because if I didn't I might get left behind. School initially was really hard and, at times, I felt like a bit of an outsider.

It wasn't until I joined The Prince's Trust's Achieve programme (called xl at the time) that things started to change for the better. Through Achieve I found a new lease of life and, as well as developing my English, I took part in lots of different activities which helped to rebuild my confidence. By getting more involved in organising some of the activities, including sports events, I also enhanced my leadership skills.

My mentor, Darren, was a huge support to me. He helped me to come out of my shell. I also met other young people and started playing sport again, which led to me becoming captain of the cricket team.

School became an enjoyable place to be and I learnt so much. I gained good GCSEs and I'm now studying motor mechanics at the City of Leicester College. In the future I want to work for a big company.

In January I met The Prince of Wales when he visited my old school. It's incredible to think about the journey that I've been on. From living in rural Afghanistan to meeting His Royal Highness, it's hard to believe! I'm really enjoying my life and with the education and support I received through The Prince's Trust, I feel I have excellent job prospects in the future.

Baseer was up for the Boeing Educational Achiever Award at The Prince's Trust & TK Maxx Celebrate Success Awards. The Prince's Trust has paired up with TK Maxx and HomeSense to celebrate the achievements of young people supported by The Trust who have overcome issues such as abuse, drug addiction, homelessness, depression and unemployment. The Huffington Post UK is The Prince's Trust's media partner for the Boeing Educational Achiever Award