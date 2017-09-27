How To Reform The NHS? Leave It Alone

The latest great reform for the NHS is now unveiled - the creation of. This sounds great doesn't it?

bring commissioners and providers together

end contracting and the internal market

focus on community and service integration

improve efficiency with better data and innovation

I am not quite sure how this sounds to anyone outside the NHS. It may sound like a set of good ideas or just empty jargon. To those inside the NHS it promises yet another round of meaningless organisational change, personal confusion, management consultants, promotions for some and redundancies for others. Of particular concern should be the first word in the name for this new structural innovation -. The NHS is already accountable, because we own it and we hold the UK Government responsible for its performance. Although, in practice, how we hold it accountable has become increasingly confused:

Given this, an Accountable Care Organisation, a term borrowed from the United States , sounds like just what we need. But sadly you will have become another victim of Government Newspeak - using language to disguise and corrupt reality. For instance:

Cuts that reduce the independence of disabled people are introduced by the Personal Independence Payment

Lower incapacity benefits for people who can't work is renamed the Employment & Support Allowance

Blaming families for poverty is handled by the Troubled Families Programme

Accountable Care Organisations (ACOs) are being introduced to confuse accountability, and to make it even easier to sell off the NHS to private corporations. The first sign of this intention is in the use of the private corporation Capita to manage the introduction of an ACO to Nottingham . If all goes to plan then it will be clear that the NHS can be parcelled off and tendered out by geographical area. If Mrs May does achieve a US trade deal then US healthcare providers can queue up to buy big chunks of the NHS as if they were Premier Football Teams. The Government claims that it will protect an NHS 'free at the point of use' (expect lots more reassurances on that front) but once private firms do get a hold then it will be natural for them to increase profits by extending preferential benefits to the wealthy wherever possible. Moreover, when the wealthy start to see they can buy better services for themselves then the long-term political consensus around the NHS will collapse. Ambitious claims are made for the potential efficiencies created by Accountable Care Organisations, with reference to the US insurance company Kaiser Permanente (no, not Keyser Söze). But why should we model the NHS on a US system? As Melissa Hellmann of Time Magazine puts it:

"The US health care system has been subject to heated debate over the past decade, but one thing that has remained consistent is the level of performance, which has been ranked as the worst among industrialised nations for the fifth time, according to the 2014 Commonwealth Fund survey 2014. The UK ranked best with Switzerland following a close second."