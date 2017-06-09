10 Childish Activities For Everyone Sick Of Adulting Right Now

Sometimes adult life can feel overwhelming, especially on days like today, when yet another poll has left Britain divided and uncertain.

Add in work, bills and responsibilities and it’s enough to make anyone run off looking for a field of wheat.

If you’re experiencing adulting apathy, it may be time to reconnect with your inner child.

On Reddit, people have been sharing the things they do that help them to experience the freedom of childhood.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favourites to help you get through today (and beyond).