Ever since Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner of tonight’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ final a whole 12 hours before we were all meant to find out, we’ve been asking ourselves how the heck it actually managed to happen.

Poor Prue has already said she’s in “too much of a state” to even talk about her social media faux pas, blaming the whole sorry business on the time difference between the UK and Bhutan, where she’s currently staying.

Just like that ‘La La Land’ fiasco at this year’s Oscars, we have soooo many questions as to how - and why - it happened in the first place.

1. Firstly, does Prue really do her own social?

Or is she heroically taking the heat for some poor work experience lackey?