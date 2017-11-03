10 Signs He’s Bound To Be Your Future Ex-Boyfriend

“Chances are, he’s not truly interested in you or interested in getting to know you on a real level,” she said. “If it’s not a mutual conversation, you’ll probably end up being his mirror and supporting him.”

You shouldn’t know everything about the guy after one date: If he monopolized the conversation with talk of his stock options and rudely interrupted when you finally got a word in, you probably don’t need to see him again, said Kristin Zeising , a psychologist in San Diego, California.

1. He talks about himself ― and only himself.

Below, marriage therapists and other relationship experts share those and other glaring red flags that the new guy you’re seeing is categorically not The One .

It’s important to give people a chance while dating , but there are some red flags you just can’t overlook: Does he spend the whole evening interrupting you to talk about himself? Don’t date him. Is he still weirdly obsessed with an ex from years ago? Tell him “thanks, but no, thanks.”

Nervousness and awkward pauses are totally normal on first dates. But eventually, the conversation should flow easily between you and your man, said Marie Land, a psychologist in Washington, D.C.

“Conversations should be like a tennis match where the ball is hit into one court by the person and hit back by the other person,” she said. “If he doesn’t ask questions or have a general curiosity about your experience, it’s a red flag.”

3. He has nothing good to say about previous relationships.

Don’t turn your cheek when he trash talks his ex: Stick around long enough and he’ll likely be saying the same things about you to future dates, said Diane Spear, a therapist in New York City.

“People are not all-good or all-bad, so if he can’t find anything good to say about past partners, it indicates that he may tend to idealize partners then denigrate them when the newness wears off,” she said. “You won’t be immune to this treatment.”