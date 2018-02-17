How Much Screen Time? Nine-Year-Olds Share Their Digital Diaries

They are surrounded by technology, and have been for much of their young lives: from tablets to smartphones, games consoles to smart watches. For children, technology is just another aspect of modern living but for parents , it can be difficult to negotiate how much screen time is healthy and normal. So to help build a picture of how much time children spend looking at screens, HuffPost UK asked four families to keep a diary of their nine-year-old’s technology usage for a 24 hour period. Here’s what they told us.

Florence Kirby, nine, lives in south London with her two older brothers (aged 17 and 12) and her parents. Mum Annie explains that no technology is allowed in Flo’s room, and she does not have a television, games console or smartphone. But she does run her own YouTube channel.

Annie recorded the behaviour of her daughter on a Sunday spent at home, she says: “Sunday morning is the best time for Flo to get ahead with technology. I’ve noticed, over the past few months how she gets up earlier than a school day on weekends, just to get her time in on the iMac.

“This Sunday just gone, however, she went downstairs and she continued her ‘career’ on FIFA 18. She claims the Xbox is training for her real life ambition of becoming a professional footballer.”

0930 - As I came downstairs, she was still playing FIFA but she stopped quite willingly for breakfast. Soon after I'd turned the kettle on, I heard her invite her dad to play with her. I sometimes suspect she picks a game he'd like because she's starting to sense her time playing is nearly up. 1030 - She walked away from FIFA without being asked and picked up her pad and pens and started drawing. She and I chatted while she drew.

Pinterest CLOSE 1130 - Announced that she was off to look at stuff on YouTube. After 10 mins (of wondering exactly what on YouTube she was watching) I discovered her back in the office. She was filming herself with her iPod touch watching her own YouTube channel on the iMac. 1300 - I called her down for lunch and she came down without resistance. All technology is completely banned at the dining table and this is where we talk and laugh as a family. The Saturday night film is the other exception where technology is banned and we all respect and enjoy it. 1400 - Flo found her iPod (which she’d recharged to 100% again) and went into in her bedroom with the door closed and music blaring. 1530 - She was back to drawing – colouring in the most imaginative pictures. We chatted as I got the lunch boxes ready for the next day. 1600 - We watched a family film and Flo prefers a cuddle to an iPod so she didn’t return to the Xbox until after the film, then bath and dinner. 1900 - She and her brothers played a competitive and hilarious round of ‘Overcooked’ [a game where two or more players run a kitchen] on the console. The laughter that came from the room was wonderful. How often would that happen? In all honesty, I always want to join in. I Iove hearing them laugh together. 2000 - Everything was turned off and it was Harry Potter books at bedtime.

Annie says: “Looking at this typical weekend day, I wonder how other parents would judge me when it comes to technology. Flo never tantrums or shouts or argues when I ask her to stop what she’s doing.

“We also respect that if stopping in the middle of a level affects the overall score, then see it through to the end of the level where possible. I would like that treatment if I were in the middle of something whatever it may be. It’s a bit of common sense and common courtesy both ways.”

“Forbidden fruit can cause battles not worth having so our general parenting approach is to choose which battles we enter. Those we enter, we win. Every time. With technology, we haven’t made it all that appealing or curious.”