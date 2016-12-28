A lot is being made of THAT picture of Jennifer Lopez and Drake on Instagram.
But after getting lost in her feed for an hour, we realised there are some amazing pictures that show Lopez at her best: when she’s being a mum.
Talking to Today, she said: “When I had my children and I felt that type of love, which I know you understand and every mom out there understands, it made me understand that there was a purity to love. That there is an unconditional love.”
Here are some of our favourites:
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK PARENTS
Newsletter
Advertisement