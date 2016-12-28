PARENTS

7 Times Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Being A Mother On Instagram

'There is an unconditional love'.

A lot is being made of THAT picture of Jennifer Lopez and Drake on Instagram.

But after getting lost in her feed for an hour, we realised there are some amazing pictures that show Lopez at her best: when she’s being a mum. 

Talking to Today, she said: “When I had my children and I felt that type of love, which I know you understand and every mom out there understands, it made me understand that there was a purity to love. That there is an unconditional love.”

Here are some of our favourites:

#Repost @egt239 ・・・ My view from 35,000 feet. No glam. No filter. No worries. #motherlove @jlo

Me and my baby

My idea of a Perfect afternoon... #snuggles #coconuts #LOVE

Me and lil lulu ... #mommydaughtermoments #emme #LOVE

Favorite part of the day! #sleepyboy #coconuts #babylove #mamashome

