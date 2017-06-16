‘Family Guy’ will pay tribute to the late Adam West with a special tribute to air in the US on Sunday (18 June).

The actor had voiced the character of Mayor West, who was an exaggerated version of himself, on the animated sitcom since 2000.

US broadcaster FOX will honour him by repeating one of his best episodes, ‘The Dating Game’, as well as showing a special tribute card, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Adam West passed away last week

Adam, who was best known for playing Batman in the 1960s TV series, died at the age of 88 last Friday, following a short battle with leukaemia.

Family Guy’s creator and star Seth MacFarlane also remembered the “irreplaceable” Adam with a statement on Twitter.

“’Family Guy’ has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend,” he wrote. “Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.

“His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. “

Seth Green, who plays Chris, also paid tribute, saying: “He was a true hero of mine — grew up watching him as Batman, and got the privilege of both working with and directing him,” he said.

“He’s generous and always classy. Very sad to think of the world without our beloved Mayor. How lucky we are he left so much behind.”

