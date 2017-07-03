Adele could be missing out on millions of pounds according to new reports, which claim her recently cancelled Wembley Stadium concerts had been due to be filmed for a DVD release.

Over the weekend, the ‘Hello’ superstar announced that she would not be taking to the stage for her final two dates, and it’s now being reported that the move also means she won’t be able release a DVD of the tour.

A source has The Sun that 100 crew members were set to be in position to film the two gigs, with director Matt Askem - who has taken charge of concert videos for acts including Muse and Take That - set to edit the film.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Adele performed two of the four Wembley concerts

Adele said she was “devastated” to be cancelling the gigs when she announced the news in the early hours of Saturday (1 July) morning, admitting that she didn’t know whether or not the two dates could be rescheduled.

Stating that the decision to call them off was made by doctors, she explained: “I had to push a lot harder than I normally do.

“It turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. On medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.

“I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show, but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.”

Following her announcement, fans rallied round to support the star with some even heading to Wembley Stadium anyway and gathering for a singalong.

