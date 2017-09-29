Adele Roberts Reveals How Prince William Values Radio 1 As It Celebrates 50th Birthday

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has revealed how Prince William once got in touch with the station to tell them how much he valued it. The station celebrates its 50th birthday this weekend, and to mark the occasion, she penned an exclusive blog on HuffPost UK, where she opened up about the message the royal sent her.

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images Adele Roberts

Adele wrote: “One of our listeners recently got in touch to say how important the radio was to him. “He was part of an air ambulance crew and, whilst he loved his job, there were times when it was very tough and he experienced situations that were extremely hard to deal with. “The listener I’m talking about is Prince William - I know, I can’t believe it either!”

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge

She added: “Day to day, I don’t know who is listening, but stories like this remind me how special radio is and sometimes we might just be that friend someone needs to hear.” Adele has worked with the Heads Together charity that William set up with wife Kate and brother Prince Harry, representing them in this year’s London Marathon, which she completed in three hours 36 minutes. “I said yes first and panicked second!” she said.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Adele ran the marathon for Heads Together