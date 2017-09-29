Adele Roberts Reveals How Prince William Values Radio 1 As It Celebrates 50th Birthday

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has revealed how Prince William once got in touch with the station to tell them how much he valued it.
The station celebrates its 50th birthday this weekend, and to mark the occasion, she penned an exclusive blog on HuffPost UK, where she opened up about the message the royal sent her.
Adele wrote: “One of our listeners recently got in touch to say how important the radio was to him.
“He was part of an air ambulance crew and, whilst he loved his job, there were times when it was very tough and he experienced situations that were extremely hard to deal with.
“The listener I’m talking about is Prince William - I know, I can’t believe it either!”
She added: “Day to day, I don’t know who is listening, but stories like this remind me how special radio is and sometimes we might just be that friend someone needs to hear.”
Adele has worked with the Heads Together charity that William set up with wife Kate and brother Prince Harry, representing them in this year’s London Marathon, which she completed in three hours 36 minutes.
“I said yes first and panicked second!” she said.
“I had no idea what I was doing but with help from the charity, advice from our brilliant Radio One listeners and a cracking playlist of music, I managed to get round.”
Prior to Adele taking on the challenge, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made an appearance on the station to surprise her, and soon ended up helping Greg James present the Official Chart Show.
