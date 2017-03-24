Adele sent her love to her hometown on Thursday night (23 March), following the terrorist attack at Westminster in London earlier this week. The ‘Hello’ singer, who was born and raised in Tottenham, is currently on the Oceanic leg of her ‘Adele Live’ world tour, and paused for a moment of reflection during a show in Auckland, New Zealand.

Phil Walter via Getty Images Adele on stage in New Zealand

Dedicating a song to the four victims of the tragedy, Adele said: “Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. “I’m on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us and know we’re thinking of them. “It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone’s fine, but there are four who aren’t fine, so let’s dedicate this to them tonight and to my hometown.” She then began an emotional performance of one of her signature hits, ‘Make You Feel My Love’.

While she’s often known for her fun-loving nature and often-candid banter while on stage, during her world tour, Adele has repeatedly used her platform to speak out on a number of social issues. Last year, she broke down on stage following the terrorist shootings at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, again dedicating her show to the 49 victims of the attack and saying: “The LGBTQI community... they’re like my soulmates, since I was really young, so [I’ve been] really moved by what’s happened.” Her ‘Adele Live’ jaunt will wrap up with a handful of performances at London’s Wembley Stadium later this year, while it was claimed last year that the tour would be her last for the foreseeable future.