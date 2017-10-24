Adorable Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple’s Proposal

When you know you’ve found The One, you’ll most likely spend months planning how to pop the question.

And what better moment to drop to one knee than in front of a charismatic baby hippo?

When Nick Kelble decided he wanted to marry his girlfriend Hayley Roll, he decided to take her to their favourite spot: Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio.

The couple, who have been together for a year, are particularly fond of one aquatic resident, Fiona, the zoo’s baby hippo.

So when the pair queued up to have their photo with the local celebrity, Hayley had no idea what Nick had planned.