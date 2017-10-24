Adorable Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple’s Proposal

When you know you’ve found The One, you’ll most likely spend months planning how to pop the question.
And what better moment to drop to one knee than in front of a charismatic baby hippo?
When Nick Kelble decided he wanted to marry his girlfriend Hayley Roll, he decided to take her to their favourite spot: Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio.
The couple, who have been together for a year, are particularly fond of one aquatic resident, Fiona, the zoo’s baby hippo.
So when the pair queued up to have their photo with the local celebrity, Hayley had no idea what Nick had planned.
“Nick, my boyfriend and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing,” Hayley told The Daily Buzz.
Writing on Instagram, Hayley wrote: “We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day. Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you.”
Fiona, who is ten months old, is quite a special animal, being the first Nile hippo to be born in Cincinnati zoo in 75 years.
She was born six weeks prematurely and had to fight to survive.
A recent Instagram post explained: “Full term hippos usually weigh between 50-110lbs. Fiona only weighed 29lbs when she was born 6 weeks premature. She is the smallest hippo to ever survive.”
What a babe. ❤️