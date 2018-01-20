Alan Carr and longtime partner Paul Drayton have got married, saying their vows at a low-key ceremony in Los Angeles. The pair have been together for 10 years and following tabloid reports, a representative for the ‘Chatty Man’ star has confirmed that the couple are now newlyweds.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Paul and Alan in May 2017

“The couple are currently on honeymoon in Mexico and are planning a big celebration with all their family and friends back in the UK later this summer,” the spokesperson told The Sun, adding: “They are both extremely happy.” On Friday (19 January), Alan shared a holiday snap - that we now know is from his honeymoon - on Instagram.

A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:16am PST