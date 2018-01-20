Alan Carr and longtime partner Paul Drayton have got married, saying their vows at a low-key ceremony in Los Angeles.
The pair have been together for 10 years and following tabloid reports, a representative for the ‘Chatty Man’ star has confirmed that the couple are now newlyweds.
“The couple are currently on honeymoon in Mexico and are planning a big celebration with all their family and friends back in the UK later this summer,” the spokesperson told The Sun, adding: “They are both extremely happy.”
On Friday (19 January), Alan shared a holiday snap - that we now know is from his honeymoon - on Instagram.
“After 10 days of tacos and tequila this sadly is the only thing that fits me,” he joked in the caption. “Diet starts manana! #baja #mexico #lunchandjudy.”
Paul propsed to Alan while they were enjoying some time off in Lombok in 2016, though he almost ate the engagement ring instead of finding it.
Explaining that he felt something hit his tooth while eating dessert at a romantic restaurant, Alan said (via the Sun): “I was like, ‘‘Oh my God, a filling’s come out, just my luck on holiday’.
“I pull it out and it’s this ring and then the man on the organ starts singing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’
“Then the chef, all the staff came out and the manager and sang ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’, but they didn’t know the next lyric, so they just sang, ‘Can you feel the love tonight? Can you feel the love tonight?’
“So it was my idea of hell, but of course I said yes. My life is a roller coaster, like Ronan Keating says. It’s really nice.”