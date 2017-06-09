Classic gameshow ‘The Price Is Right’ will be returning with Alan Carr at the helm, according to reports.
The programme was last seen on our screens back in 2007, and while a number of stars have fronted the show, Bruce Forsyth is probably the most memorable presenter.
Now, it’s being claimed that chat show host Alan will be charged with making a reboot successful.
A source told The Sun: “Alan is seen as the perfect fit for ‘The Price Is Right’.
“It’s an iconic programme so Channel 4 want to make sure they are getting it spot-on.
“All being well with the pilot, they will look at bringing it back properly for a full series and even celebrity specials.”
While the news hasn’t been confirmed by the broadcaster, Alan tweeted back to a fun asking about the news with “It is true - honest!!!”.
The most recent series of ‘The Price Is Right’ aired in 2007, with Joe Pasquale presenting.
If the show does return, it won’t be the only family favourite back on our screens, as Channel 5’s revamped ‘Blind Date’ begins airing later this month.