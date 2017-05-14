Alan Carr has opened up about some of the most important moments of his life, in our exclusive video feature.

The presenter - who hosted the LGBT Awards on Friday (12 May) - discusses everything from his favourite gay icons to the first LGBT+ moment he remembers seeing on television.

Alan praises Freddie Mercury, crediting him for being a trailblazer, and stating: “Even the most homophobic people in the world probably have a favourite Queen song.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Alan Carr

Alan also discusses his favourite Straight Ally, and speaking ahead of the awards he addressed the much-discussed LGBT Awards’ Straight Ally prize during a chat with HuffPost UK.

“I used to roll my eyes at this award because, naively, I thought everyone was a straight ally,” he said. “But do you know what? In a world of gay concentration camps, gays being thrown off the roofs of buildings, members of the LGBT community getting shot dead in night clubs, if we want to celebrate someone who gives a shit about us - who am I to start moaning?”

Watch Alan Carr’s My LGBT+ Life above.

