Alan Simpson first met Ray Galton, when both men were recovering from TB in a Surrey sanatorium. They based an early work ‘Get Well Soon’ on their time at the hospital, and there is now a blue plaque on the wall commemorating this fortuitous encounter, as well as outside Tony Hancock’s London home.

Justin Tallis/PA Archive Galton and Simpson outside Tony Hancock's London home, now marked with a blue plaque

The pair’s break came with ‘Happy Go Lucky’ before ‘Hancock’s Half Hour’ made them writing stars of first radio, then television. Although he retired from scriptwriting in 1978, his name will forever be included in the list of British comedy greats. For his efforts, he, along with Ray Galton, was rewarded with a BAFTA fellowship last year.