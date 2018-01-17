Aliens, Vertigo And Coffee Spillages Blamed For Late Tax Returns

Aliens, vertigo and coffee spillages are among some of the excuses offered to the government for late tax returns this year.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has shared some of the more extravagant stories put forward by people who will fail to meet the January 31 tax self-assessment deadline for the self-employed and business owners.

Some 2017 highlights include:

“I couldn’t file my return on time as my wife has been seeing aliens and won’t let me enter the house.”

“I’ve been far too busy touring the country with my one-man play.”

“My ex-wife left my tax return upstairs, but I suffer from vertigo and can’t go upstairs to retrieve it.”

“My business doesn’t really do anything.”

“I spilt coffee on it.”

As well as the excuses, HMRC said it had also received some questionable items which taxpayers have tried to expense, including :

- A three-piece suite for my partner to sit on when I’m doing my accounts.

- Birthday drinks at a Glasgow nightclub.

- Vet fees for a rabbit.

- Hotel room service – for candles and prosecco.

- £4.50 for sausage and chips meal expenses - for 250 days.