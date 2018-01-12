All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/01/2018 06:31 GMT

    Alison Hammond Goes Head-To-Head With HuffPost UK In A Game Of 'Celebrity Head's Up'

    She's interviewed some of the biggest names on the planet, but what's her showbiz knowledge really like?

    Here at HuffPost UK Entertainment, we like to think our celebrity knowledge is pretty tip top. 

    Someone else who also knows a thing or two about those famous types in This Morning’s Alison Hammond

    As the ITV daytime show’s showbiz correspondent, she’s interviewed some of the biggest names on the planet, including Will Smith, Britney Spears, Hugh Jackman, Victoria Beckham, and of course Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford

    So, as we caught up with Alison for a chat, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to challenge her to a game of ‘Celebrity Head’s Up’ and put our collective knowledge to the test. 

    But who came out on top? Watch the video above to find out...

    HuffPost UK

    To vote for ‘This Morning’ in this year’s NTAs, visit www.nationaltvawards.com/vote 

    ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.  

    Conversations