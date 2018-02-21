Man Deemed 'Threat To National Security' Because Of His Tax Return, Says MP

A marketing executive was deemed a “threat to national security” by the Home Office because his tax return was wrong, an MP told the Commons.

The Government’s treatment of Glasgow science graduate Ali Baig was “hostile and heartless”, SNP MP Alison Thewliss said, after raising his case during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Vetting and compliance officer Baig, originally from Pakistan, has lived and worked in the UK since 2006 but could be deported because of the “minor legitimate correction to his tax return” six years ago, Thewliss told the PM.

Baig failed to report his correct income in 2006 but the “honest mistake” was picked up on by the Home Office, says Thewliss.

“My constituent’s home is in Glasgow,” said Thewliss. “He has worked hard and contributed to society.

“Why does the Prime Minister want to force him out?”

It came as scores of highly skilled migrants protested outside Westminster against changes to UK immigration policy.