Amanda Holden's 'Britain's Got Talent' Dress Is Officially Ofcom's Most Complained About TV Moment Of 2017

Amanda Holden’s revealing ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ dress has been named the most complained about TV moment of the year.
The talent show judge’s plunging gown racked up 633 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom, when she wore it during one of June’s live semi-finals.
The figure is higher than the amount of complaints received for any other television moment that has aired this year, including March’s Comic Relief telethon, which saw Russell Brand swear and Vic Reeves flash a fake penis before the 9pm watershed.
Ofcom previously decided they would not be investigating the complaints, after they received 216 within 48 hours.
They said in a statement (via The Mirror): “We carefully assessed complaints that dresses worn by judges were inappropriate for a pre-watershed audience.
“We recognise that the dresses had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show.
“However, while some outfits were revealing, we considered it was appropriately scheduled and would not have exceeded most viewers’ expectations.”
The latest update has prompted a cheeky message of congratulations from Amanda’s ‘BGT’ co-star David Walliams, who knows who much she actively encourages complaints about her outfit choices.
Explaining that she welcomes complaints, Amanda told The Sun: “Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t.”
After the media picked up on the complaints earlier this year, Amanda responded to her critics in the best way, by donning an equally revealing gown on the following night’s show.