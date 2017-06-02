Amanda Holden caused a stir with her outfit choice on Thursday (1 June) night’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, and HuffPost UK can now reveal that there have been over 200 complaints about the ensemble.

Amanda sported a green number with a plunging neckline by British designer Julien McDonald for the fourth live semi-final of the week, which even sparked jokes from Ant McPartlin and David Walliams.

Syco / Thames / Dymond Amanda Holden in 'The Dress'

Now, 216 people have contacted the broadcasting watchdog to lodge a complaint about it.

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, Ofcom said: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

HuffPost UK has contacted ‘BGT’ for comment.

This isn’t the first time Amanda’s racy outfits have raised eyebrows and speaking ahead of this week’s episodes, she welcomed more complaints.

“Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t,” she said.

Well Amanda, you can tick that one off your list. Job. Done.

During the live show, Amanda was soon trending on Twitter as fans discussed her gown, while presenter Ant McPartlin was visibly stunned and as he introduced the judges, he said: “Look what Amanda’s wearing… Or look what she isn’t wearing.”

While critiquing a choir, David Walliams also appeared to reference Amanda’s outfit, ending his comments with: “And none of you are wearing an inappropriate low-cut top...”

