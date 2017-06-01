If we needed proof that Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden wasn’t joking when she said she welcomed any outfit-related Ofcom complaints, we certainly got it during Thursday (1 June) night’s semi-final.
The judge previously revealed the careful planning that goes into her ensembles, and she had people talking - including Ant and Dec - within minutes of the live show starting.
As Amanda and her fellow judges made their way onto the stage, Ant McPartlin remarked: “Look what Amanda’s wearing… Or look what she isn’t wearing.”
And the cause of the fuss? An absolutely stunning Julien McDonald sparkly green number, with an impressive plunging neckline.
Obviously, it wasn’t just Ant that noticed the ensemble and many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts on the outfit - though it’s fair to say they weren’t exactly in agreement on whether it was a hit…
Later in the show, while critiquing a choir, David Walliams also appeared to reference Amanda’s outfit, telling them: “And none of you are wearing an inappropriate low-cut top...”
Thursday’s episode marked the fourth of five semi-finals, ahead of the grand finale which will take place a day earlier than previously planned, on Saturday (3 June).
ITV bosses made the decision to move the big event when it was announced that an Ariana Grande benefit concert - which will be screened live on the BBC - is taking place on Sunday night.