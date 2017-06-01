The judge previously revealed the careful planning that goes into her ensembles, and she had people talking - including Ant and Dec - within minutes of the live show starting.

ITV Amanda Holden

As Amanda and her fellow judges made their way onto the stage, Ant McPartlin remarked: “Look what Amanda’s wearing… Or look what she isn’t wearing.”

And the cause of the fuss? An absolutely stunning Julien McDonald sparkly green number, with an impressive plunging neckline.

Syco / Thames / Dymond Amanda and Alesha as they made their way on stage

Obviously, it wasn’t just Ant that noticed the ensemble and many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts on the outfit - though it’s fair to say they weren’t exactly in agreement on whether it was a hit…

@AmandaHolden mwah,u look ultra sensational, blessed peaceful Thursday lol 😃🙏🙏❤❤❤ — deplorable ant4trump (@AnthonyBlunden) June 1, 2017

Amazing dress @AmandaHolden but far too revealing for a family show #bgt #BritainsGotTalent — Hayley Thatcher 🦋 (@hayleythatcher) June 1, 2017

Oh dear!!! Amanda Holden soooo wrong!! Bad choice of dress #BGT — Mary Evans (@Maryevo46) June 1, 2017

@BGT @AmandaHolden thinking your dress is on backwards love ?!? — Kirsty Burrows (@Kirstybuzz) June 1, 2017

#BGT @AmandaHolden needs to dress more appropriately. ...no need to wear something so revealing knowing it's a family show — claire (@clairetyrell) June 1, 2017

Later in the show, while critiquing a choir, David Walliams also appeared to reference Amanda’s outfit, telling them: “And none of you are wearing an inappropriate low-cut top...”

Thursday’s episode marked the fourth of five semi-finals, ahead of the grand finale which will take place a day earlier than previously planned, on Saturday (3 June).

ITV bosses made the decision to move the big event when it was announced that an Ariana Grande benefit concert - which will be screened live on the BBC - is taking place on Sunday night.

