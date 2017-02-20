Amanda Holden has exposed the outdated rules Simon Cowell sets for female judges on his talent shows. The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ panellist has claimed the music mogul insists all his co-stars must be “groomed to within an inch of their lives”, despite often turning up for work in a pair of scruffy jeans and a plain-white T-shirt. Mandy told the Daily Mail’s You magazine Simon is “very strict”, but admitted she actually agrees with (some of) his rules.

Jon Furniss via Getty Images Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell

Doug Peters/Doug Peters Amanda and Alesha refused to be pitted against one another

She said: “Simon jokes that he loves to set women against each other on his ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judging panels and I said from the start I would never do that.” Amanda went on to explain that it is not a good example for her two daughters to see their mother “bitching and carping” at another woman. Alesha previously revealed how she and Amanda made a pact to be positive female role models when they were placed on the ‘BGT’ panel together in 2012. The former Mis-Teeq singer told MAKERS: “We decided in that moment that we weren’t going to allow the media to pit us against one another, and that we wanted to be responsible role models for other women out there to show that women should support one another and not be against each other.” “We both have daughters and we want to set a great example to them, and I think the media get it now, so all the kind of ‘war’ stories have all gone, and I think people can clearly see that we get on.” The pair will be back on screen with Simon and David Walliams when ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ returns to ITV in the spring.