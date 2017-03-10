Amanda Holden has thrown on her tap shoes as she returned to the West End in ‘Stepping Out’, as these new photos show.

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was snapped on stage during the show’s first performance in London on Thursday night (9 March), alongside co-stars Nicola Stephenson and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

She truly looked the part too, high-kicking her way through the show’s choreography while sporting a leotard, bejeweled top hat and bow tie.