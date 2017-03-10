Amanda Holden has thrown on her tap shoes as she returned to the West End in ‘Stepping Out’, as these new photos show.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was snapped on stage during the show’s first performance in London on Thursday night (9 March), alongside co-stars Nicola Stephenson and Tracy-Ann Oberman.
She truly looked the part too, high-kicking her way through the show’s choreography while sporting a leotard, bejeweled top hat and bow tie.
Mandy also revealed a new shorter hairstyle for ‘Stepping Out’, a new production of the Richard Harris play first performed in 1984.
It later spawned a film adaptation, starring Liza Minnelli in the lead role of Mavis Turner, and Julie Walters as Vera, played by Amanda in the new show.
Tamsin Outhwaite had initially been among the cast members, but was forced to withdraw when she suffered a broken ankle, following an accident that occurred during rehearsals.
‘Stepping Out’ will be showing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End until 18 June.
It’s been a busy few months for Amanda, as in addition to her appearance on the ‘Stepping Out’ tour, she’s also been filming the first round of auditions for the upcoming 11th series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.
Although it’s not set to air until next month, several acts have already made headlines, including the Missing People’s Choir and one act who shocked the judging panel when they collapsed on stage, prompting Simon Cowell to rush to their aid.