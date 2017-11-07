A huge fire at one of Amazon’s flagship UK warehouses was “most likely” caused by arsonists, firefighters have warned after a blaze tore through the Staffordshire site. Much of the Rugeley warehouse - which is home to 1.7 million products - was seriously damaged after a fire was discovered on the third floor of the sprawling building on November 4. It took the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service several hours to get the blaze -which also spread to the fourth level - under control, with teams from all over the county attending the fire.

Bloomberg via Getty Images A blaze tore through Amazon's flagship Rugeley warehouse this Saturday

Despite the fact that up to 1,600 permanent and 3,400 temporary Amazon staff are employed at the warehouse depending on the time of year, no-one was injured in the incident following a mass evacuation. Police are now treating the case as suspicious after a fire investigation found evidence to suggest the blaze set deliberately. Fire investigation officer Carl Mason called the situation “very concerning”. “This was quite a large scale incident which took several hours to deal with due to the type of materials inside the building and the level of smoke logging which took significant time to ventilate,” he said. “This was quite a large scale incident which took several hours to deal with due to the type of materials inside the building and the level of smoke logging which took significant time to ventilate.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Firefighters believe the incident could be down to arsonists