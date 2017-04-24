Amber Heard appears to have confirmed she’s in a relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk, by posting a sweet snap on Instagram.
Amber and Elon were first linked together months ago, following the actress’s split from Johnny Depp.
Speculation over the status of their relationship reached fever pitch last week, when numerous outlets claimed marriage was on the cards.
While neither party officially addressed the reports, the snap - which shows Elon sporting a kiss mark from Amber’s lipstick - appears to confirm that they are indeed an item:
The pair were at an event in Queensland when the photo was taken, and Elon posted a similar snap on his own page.
Tech entrepreneur Elon is thought to be worth over $14 billion, with a significant amount of his wealth coming from his role as CEO of Tesla.
He also founded SpaceX, a company vowing to send humans to Mars by 2024.
Elon has six sons, one of whom sadly died at just 10 weeks old, with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.
They split in 2008, and he later married actress Talulah Riley (twice), though they called time on their relationship for good in 2016.
Meanwhile, Amber recently went through an incredibly high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp, and split her entire £5 million settlement money to two charities, including one for domestic abuse survivors.