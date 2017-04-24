Amber Heard appears to have confirmed she’s in a relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk, by posting a sweet snap on Instagram.

Amber and Elon were first linked together months ago, following the actress’s split from Johnny Depp.

Speculation over the status of their relationship reached fever pitch last week, when numerous outlets claimed marriage was on the cards.

While neither party officially addressed the reports, the snap - which shows Elon sporting a kiss mark from Amber’s lipstick - appears to confirm that they are indeed an item: