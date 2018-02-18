Police are investigating an abusive note left on an ambulance in which an irate resident said they “couldn’t give a shit” if the whole street had collapsed.

The hand-written message was placed on an emergency vehicle in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, demanding that paramedics move on.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic mentor Katie Tudor posted a picture of the note on Twitter, copying in Staffordshire Police’s main account.