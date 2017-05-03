‘American Gods’ got off to an interesting start, with episode one including that Bilquis scene.

For those not in the know, we’re referring to the moment in which she swallows a man whole, via her vagina. Yes, really.

Yetide Badaki plays Bilquis, the Goddess of Love, who craves the attention and worship she received in ancient years. Unable to find it in the modern age, Bilquis seduces a man and while they’re having sex, she... absorbs him.