Amir Khan Confirms Split From Wife Faryal Makhdoom, As He Reveals Twitter Outburst Was Real

Amir Khan has insisted he is splitting from wife Faryal Makhdoom, confirming the dramatic series of tweets between them on Friday (4 August) were real.

There had been confusion as to whether the pair had been the victims of hackers, after messages claiming they’d agreed to split appeared on their accounts, before a war of words broke out.

Amir has now taken to Snapchat to record a video admitting everything his followers had witnessed dramatically unfold was genuine.

PA Archive/PA Images Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have split

“Everything you’ve saw today on social media is real,” he said.

“Obviously, me and Faryal have both decided to move on... well, I’ve decided to walk away.

“Nothing’s been hacked and obviously it’s just a tough time we both have to go through.

“We just have to both move forward because it’s not healthy for any of us and I’m just not happy with the way I get treated by her and everything else.”

“But look,” he continued, “I wish her every best for the future and I’m in Dubai at the moment and I’m doing some training and stuff, but I don’t want you guys to worry, I am staying strong.

“I just want to say a big thank you for all your support, but yeah, what’s done is done.”

HuffPost UK is still awaiting a response from spokespeople for Amir and Faryal for comment.

Faryal has deleted the majority of tweets from her account, although these still remain on her page:

@amirkingkhan I'm not sure if it's your family tweeting for you. But I'm not the one who been in the papers for cheating 😂 — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

@amirkingkhan p.s I'm not the one who's been in the papers for cheating 😂 — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

In his tweets, Amir accused Faryal of moving on with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua - something which he denied with a humorous response on Twitter on Friday.

Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 4, 2017

Posting a video of Shaggy’s hit ‘It Wasn’t Me’, he then wrote: “Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe.”

Faryal and Amir wed in front of 1000 guests at a lavish New York ceremony in 2013. The couple have one daughter, two-year-old Lamisah, together.

She also hit headlines thanks to a very public feud with Amir’s family.

