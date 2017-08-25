The heartbroken family of a girl who died after taking a party drug have released an emotional tribute to their daughter in an attempt to warn other young people about the dangers.

Amy Vigus, a 20-year-old from Colchester, Essex, died on August 21, two days after taking what she thought was ecstasy “in a moment of madness” at Elrow Town festival in London.

Despite being sick and fitting multiple times, Vigus was able to make it home.

However, her parents were forced to perform CPR on their daughter after she collapsed one more time. Two days later, she was dead.