Following her high-profile split from Brad Pitt last year, Angelina Jolie has admitted she’s no fan of the single life.

In fact, the Oscar-winner has said she finds “nothing nice” about her newfound single status, claiming this has been a particularly tough time for her in her personal life.

Opening up to the Sunday Telegraph, Angelina admitted: “It’s been difficult.

Similarly, she told the Sydney Morning Herald: “I’m trying to get through it by just moving forward and knowing it’s part of being human.

Back in July, Angelina have her most candid interview about the break-up yet to Vanity Fair, during which she spoke about the toll the split had taken on both herself and her children.

Brad gave his side of the story two months earlier, revealing he had ditched boozing and smoking pot, which had “become a problem” in his marriage.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” Brad claimed. “And you realise that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that.

“I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.”

Angelina’s comments about her single lifestyle come amid ongoing rumours that she and Brad have put aside their differences and given their marriage another go.

Biographer Ian Halperin told the Mail On Sunday: “Both of them realise they are happier together than apart. Once they cleared the air between them, things started to improve.”

