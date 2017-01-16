'Loose Women' Fight Coleen Nolan's Corner As Angie Best Discusses Their 'Celebrity Big Brother' Clashes

They do say if you mess with one of the ‘Loose Women’, you mess with them all, and that’s a lesson Angie Best has found out the the hard way. The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star clashed with the panel over her treatment of housemate Coleen Nolan, as she appeared on the ITV daytime show on Monday (16 January). During her time in the house, Angie gave Coleen a number of lectures about her health and weight, and berated her for continuing to smoke having “watched her family die around her”.

Rex/Shutterstock Angie Best appeared on 'Loose Women'

As the ‘Loose Women’ quizzed Angie on how their co-star is getting on, she said: “She is down, she is lost, but it does happen to many, many women that age - it’s such an easy fix. And as I said to her, ‘Babes, it’s an easy fix. I can do this for you’.” Lisa Riley then called Angie out for not approaching the situation in the right way, saying: “But she’s not in the right mindset. She’s having marital problems. The last thing she wants to think about is training and weight loss. Take one step at a time. She’s already going through that and I think the last thing she’ll have wanted was to hear ‘lose weight’.” Angie replied: “But, if she’d taken that on board sooner, maybe she wouldn’t have marital problems.” “No, I don’t think that’s the case,” Lisa said, as Linda Robson also agreed. “Well she said that he didn’t find her attractive anymore,” Angie countered. Trying to clarify Coleen’s comments, Ruth Langsford said: “She thinks he doesn’t find her [attractive]. It’s very complex.”

Rex/Channel 5 Coleen Nolan and Angie Best clashed on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

“But she still needs to have her confidence back, and that’s the most important thing,” Angie replied. “Maybe that should have been developed in a sisterhood,” Lisa told her. “Like, ‘I’ll look after my girl, she’s struggling’, because watching it, she needs a mate.” “You saw that one little incident,” Angie said.”We had so many chats together, and what she said was, ‘Ange, I wish you lived closer because you could help me.” Ruth concluded: “It’s hard for us to watch, no disrespect to you. She’s our mate. To us the Coleen we’re seeing is not the Coleen that we love. She seems to have been discombobulated.” ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV, while ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.