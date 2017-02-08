In the space of a few short years before her death from an overdose of prescription drugs, her life became the stuff of tabloid headlines.

We’ve had our share of blonde bombshells in the decade since - think Courtney Stodden, Amanda Holden, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga, the tireless Madonna and Debbie Harry - but no one has claimed the headlines for such a jaw-dropping series of events as the glamour model and reality TV star.

10 years ago today, Anna Nicole Smith died in the Hard Rock Hotel in Florida, bringing to an end the life of a pneumatic, platinum beauty whose personal life brought forth a catalogue of reality-defying chapters.

On 8 February 2007, she was found unconscious in her Florida hotel room. Although her friends tried to perform CPR and she was rushed to hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause later ruled to be a drug overdose, bringing to a tragic close the story of one of Hollywood’s most distinctive, ultimately doomed characters.

The same month, Anna Nicole and her attorney turned boyfriend exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony aboard a boat off the coast of the Bahamas, but her happiness was not to last.

Her daughter Danielynn was born on 7 September 2006, with her paternity disputed both before and after her birth. Three days later, Anna Nicole’s son Daniel came to visit his new sibling in hospital, and collapsed and died in his mother’s room.

Despite all this, her last few months were among the most traumatic of all.

In 1995, she became a widow when her husband of one year, oil tycoon J Howard Marshall, died aged 90. She swore their 73-year age-difference hadn’t got in the way of their love, and, in the decade that followed, her suit to battle his family and share in the wealth of his estate took her all the way to the Supreme Court.

