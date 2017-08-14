‘True Blood’ star Anna Paquin has expressed her excitement at seeing her bare breasts during a recent broadcast on BBC’s evening news coverage.

Last week, the BBC accidentally made headlines when one eagle-eyed viewer spotted a journalist watching a definitely NSFW video in the background, as a totally oblivious Sophie Raworth delivered a report about cricket.

Anna has now revealed that the clip was actually one of her nude scenes from an episode of ‘True Blood’, sharing her shock with her Twitter followers.

Posting a link to one media outlet’s story about the gaffe, she wrote: “MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS”

Jimi Celeste via Getty Images ﻿Anna Paquin

She also responded to a story claiming the BBC was “looking into the matter’”, joking: “What’s there to look into my tits photobombed the news because someone was watching [‘True Blood’] in view of camera.”

BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten https://t.co/aUzwiKhqIZ via @telegraphnews MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

"looking into the matter"? What's there to look into my tits photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera😜 https://t.co/HoanXPhaxN — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

It wasn’t long before her ‘True Blood’ co-star - and husband - Stephen Moyer piped up, sharing his disappointment that he couldn’t find an uncensored version of the clip.

She jokingly responded: “Fairy land graveyard sex with warlow... duh!”

.@RobertKazinsky This is amazing and making me very happy. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) August 11, 2017

Which scene is it? They have annoyingly blurred it out 😜 — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) August 11, 2017

That damn @RobertKazinsky gets everywhere — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) August 11, 2017

You're one to talk 😜 — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

After the clip aired, BBC sources claimed the unfortunate incident had “gone down like a lead balloon” with bosses, who were said to be “investigating” the matter.

Anna played the lead role in ‘True Blood’, Sookie Stackhouse, for seven seasons, until it was eventually axed in 2014, and won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the character in 2008.

