Ant And Dec Reveal Scarlett Moffatt Is Already Calling The Shots On 'Saturday Night Takeaway'

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK and other journalists, Ant and Dec predicted she will end up taking over ITV, despite the fact she is currently behaving “like a competition winner”.

Scarlett Moffatt has wasted no time in getting comfortable on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, with the duo admitting she is already calling the shots behind the scenes.

Ant explained: “We had the first script read today, and bless her, she wants to be involved in every part of it. She doesn’t just rock up and do her bits. She loves to learn and she loves telly.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Eeeeh, I took a picture of me kettle,’ she went, ‘there’s a kettle in me dressing room’. I said, ‘I know there’s a kettle in your dressing room’. She got so excited, but it’s so nice to be surrounded by it.”

Dec continued: “It’s a bit like inviting a competition winner to be part of the team. She will calm down. There’s a few selfies going on. But no, she’s brilliant.

“She has the enthusiasm and she’s watched the show since she was a kid, so she says just to be part of it is exciting, so that makes us excited as well.”