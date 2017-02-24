Ant And Dec Reveal Scarlett Moffatt Is Already Calling The Shots On 'Saturday Night Takeaway'

Scarlett Moffatt has wasted no time in getting comfortable on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, with the duo admitting she is already calling the shots behind the scenes.
The former ‘Gogglebox’ star and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner has joined the team of the hit ITV show for the new series, and has certainly poured her enthusiasm into her new role.
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK and other journalists, Ant and Dec predicted she will end up taking over ITV, despite the fact she is currently behaving “like a competition winner”.
Ant explained: “We had the first script read today, and bless her, she wants to be involved in every part of it. She doesn’t just rock up and do her bits. She loves to learn and she loves telly.
“She said to me the other day, ‘Eeeeh, I took a picture of me kettle,’ she went, ‘there’s a kettle in me dressing room’. I said, ‘I know there’s a kettle in your dressing room’. She got so excited, but it’s so nice to be surrounded by it.”
Dec continued: “It’s a bit like inviting a competition winner to be part of the team. She will calm down. There’s a few selfies going on. But no, she’s brilliant.
“She has the enthusiasm and she’s watched the show since she was a kid, so she says just to be part of it is exciting, so that makes us excited as well.”
Recalling one particular meeting she was involved in, Ant recalled: “We had a big discussion with the producers about something saying, ‘shall we keep it or drop it?’, and it went on for ages, and it was her who stopped it and went, ‘as a punter I love watching it’. So it stayed in.”
Dec added: “She’s got final vote, so she’s already making the show. She’ll be the head of ITV soon.”
While the boys remained tight-lipped about what exactly her role will be on the show, they admitted they had gone easy on her when initiating her into the series.
“To be honest, that was three weeks in the Australian jungle,” Dec joked. “We fed her testicles!”
‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ starts on Saturday (25 February) at 7pm on ITV.