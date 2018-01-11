All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/01/2018 08:53 GMT

    'Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' Bigamist Daniel Gundry Jailed For Sixth Months

    'I’m just glad that finally he’s been found out.'

    A bigamist caught out on an episode of ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has been jailed for six months.

    In April 2016, Daniel Gundry was caught out when he was spotted by his estranged wife, Helen Gundry, arriving at a surprise wedding on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ with another woman on his arm.

    A spokesperson for ITV claimed at the time that he had been “separated” from Helen for six years, and married to his new wife for two.

    Although he initially denied they were married at the time, Daniel later confessed to bigamy, and almost two years later, he’s now been sentenced for the crime.

    ITV
    Daniel Gundry was caught red-handed when he was seen on 'Saturday Night Takeaway'

    After appearing in Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday (10 January), a judge ruled that Daniel must spend six months in prison, as well as paying £115 to each of the victims for the “embarrassment, shame and humiliation” that he had caused them.

    Speaking about the verdict, Helen stated simply: “He has been lying for a long time so I’m just glad that finally he’s been found out.”

    Helen first spoke of her shock and distress after catching her husband on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ on Facebook, having been under the impression that he was working abroad in Dubai at the time.

    Rex/Shutterstock
    Ant and Dec

    She wrote: “I loved the wedding and the surprised guests.

    “I didn’t love the sight of my husband who’s supposed to be working in Dubai (first off the coach Daniel Gundry) arriving on the arm of another woman, a woman he’s supposed to have split from last year.”

    Ant and Dec Through The Years
    MORE:uktvant and decAnt & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

    Conversations