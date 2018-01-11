A bigamist caught out on an episode of ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has been jailed for six months.

In April 2016, Daniel Gundry was caught out when he was spotted by his estranged wife, Helen Gundry, arriving at a surprise wedding on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ with another woman on his arm.

A spokesperson for ITV claimed at the time that he had been “separated” from Helen for six years, and married to his new wife for two.

Although he initially denied they were married at the time, Daniel later confessed to bigamy, and almost two years later, he’s now been sentenced for the crime.