A bigamist caught out on an episode of ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has been jailed for six months.
In April 2016, Daniel Gundry was caught out when he was spotted by his estranged wife, Helen Gundry, arriving at a surprise wedding on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ with another woman on his arm.
A spokesperson for ITV claimed at the time that he had been “separated” from Helen for six years, and married to his new wife for two.
Although he initially denied they were married at the time, Daniel later confessed to bigamy, and almost two years later, he’s now been sentenced for the crime.
After appearing in Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday (10 January), a judge ruled that Daniel must spend six months in prison, as well as paying £115 to each of the victims for the “embarrassment, shame and humiliation” that he had caused them.
Speaking about the verdict, Helen stated simply: “He has been lying for a long time so I’m just glad that finally he’s been found out.”
Helen first spoke of her shock and distress after catching her husband on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ on Facebook, having been under the impression that he was working abroad in Dubai at the time.
She wrote: “I loved the wedding and the surprised guests.
“I didn’t love the sight of my husband who’s supposed to be working in Dubai (first off the coach Daniel Gundry) arriving on the arm of another woman, a woman he’s supposed to have split from last year.”