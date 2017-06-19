Ant McPartlin ’s wife Lisa Armstrong has spoken out, after the presenter revealed that he has checked into rehab for addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol.

Posting on her Twitter in the wake of the news, Lisa wrote that she’d been “completely overwhelmed” by the support the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ host had already received from fans and the public.

She said: “[Your love and support] means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.”