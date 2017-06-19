Ant McPartlin’s wife Lisa Armstrong has spoken out, after the presenter revealed that he has checked into rehab for addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol.
Over the weekend, it was announced that one half of TV’s Ant and Dec star was seeking help for substance abuse issues, after becoming hooked on painkillers he was taking due to chronic pain in his knee.
Posting on her Twitter in the wake of the news, Lisa wrote that she’d been “completely overwhelmed” by the support the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ host had already received from fans and the public.
She said: “[Your love and support] means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.”
Similarly, his co-presenter Declan Donnelly posted a short statement on the duo’s joint Twitter account also thanking their supporters for their messages.
Dec told their followers: “Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched.
“Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.”
Ant is now set to spend two months in rehab for his addictions, which he claimed over the weekend were sparked by depression.
He said: “I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”
The pair completed work on the most recent series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ earlier this month, and are currently on a break from their work commitments until the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ starts in November.
Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs?
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk