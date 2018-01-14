Ant McPartlin Announces Split From Wife Lisa Armstrong

The TV presenter - one half of Ant & Dec - ended months of speculation by issuing a statement confirming their split after 11 years of marriage.

Ant McPartlin has announced he is ending his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong.

It follows his stint in rehab earlier this year for an addiction to prescription drugs, following a botched knee operation.

In the statement given to The Sun, Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.”

Ant is believed to have already left the home he shared with Lisa - a make-up artist on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ - after he was spotted moving into a nearby property before Christmas.

The couple first got together over 20 years ago and married in 2006, where Ant’s TV partner Declan Donnelly served as his best man.