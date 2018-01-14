Ant McPartlin Announces Split From Wife Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin has announced he is ending his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong.
The TV presenter - one half of Ant & Dec - ended months of speculation by issuing a statement confirming their split after 11 years of marriage.
It follows his stint in rehab earlier this year for an addiction to prescription drugs, following a botched knee operation.
In the statement given to The Sun, Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.
“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.”
Ant is believed to have already left the home he shared with Lisa - a make-up artist on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ - after he was spotted moving into a nearby property before Christmas.
The couple first got together over 20 years ago and married in 2006, where Ant’s TV partner Declan Donnelly served as his best man.
Just last month, Lisa hit back at reports she and Ant had split, after a Twitter user accused her of not being supportive enough of her husband.
The user wrote: “Can’t believe you’re throwing your marriage away after all them years. I’ve been addicted to codeine and unless you have been there you wouldn’t understand waking up in morning kidneys hurting for the habit to be fed educate yourself about it first @LisaAmakeup.”
She responded: “Educate yourself first love and get your facts rights. You don’t know!! Sorry for your pain x.”
In early November, she also responded to reports that suggested the reason she hadn’t accompanied Ant to Australia - where he was working on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ - was because they were estranged.
She tweeted: “#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #imnotestrangedthankyou #asyouwere.”
Upon leaving rehab in August after a two month stint, Ant admitted his personal problems had put a strain on their marriage.
He told The Sun: “All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage.
“But we’re good. She’s been fantastic throughout rehab. Very supportive.