We’ve reached the halfway point of ‘Apple Tree Yard’ and it’s clear, even without the obligatory handcuffs scene, that Yvonne Carmichael’s spontaneous outburst of lust in the House of Commons crypt has led to a lot more than a few stolen rendezvous in railway station cafes.

The biggest question must be... WHY? Not why did she start the fling, but why is she continuing in this madness?

Of course, a lot of our sympathy depends on the strength of Emily Watson’s performance, and she certainly delivers the mixed emotions of a woman caught simultaneously in the fearful aftermath of a terrible assault, and the self-indulgence of a neglected woman for whom fresh admiration serves as too potent a pill. But still, we must ask...