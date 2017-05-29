Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Breaks Silence Following Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has broken his silence, following the terrorist attack that took place at his sister’s concert last Monday (22 May).

22 people died following the attack and after taking a break from social media, Frankie has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support, while also posting a link to a JustGiving page raising cash for the victims’ families.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ariana and Frankie

He wrote:

My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear... — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

....but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!✨ — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

Ariana shared her own extended statement on Friday (26 May), in which she promised to return to Manchester for a charity gig.

Following the tragic events of last Monday, Ariana suspended the European leg of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour, jetting back to the US.

Her brother also cancelled a London concert, deciding not to take to the stage at Bush Hall on Saturday (27 May).