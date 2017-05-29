Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Breaks Silence Following Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has broken his silence, following the terrorist attack that took place at his sister’s concert last Monday (22 May).
22 people died following the attack and after taking a break from social media, Frankie has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support, while also posting a link to a JustGiving page raising cash for the victims’ families.
He wrote:
Ariana shared her own extended statement on Friday (26 May), in which she promised to return to Manchester for a charity gig.
Following the tragic events of last Monday, Ariana suspended the European leg of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour, jetting back to the US.
Her brother also cancelled a London concert, deciding not to take to the stage at Bush Hall on Saturday (27 May).
There has been an outpouring of support for those affected by the attack, which saw one man detonate a homemade explosive as thousands of fans were making their way out of the Manchester Arena.