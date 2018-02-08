Ariana Grande's Manager Reveals She 'Felt Everything' In The Wake Of Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, has opened up about how the singer coped in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing last year.
In May 2017, an Ariana concert at the Manchester Arena was the site of a terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 victims, and injured more than 500 people.
Speaking on Cal Fussman’s ‘The Big Questions’ podcast, Scooter revealed that Ariana “cried for days” after learning that people had died in the attack, explaining: “She felt everything.
“Every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion... because that’s who she is.”
In the weeks that followed, Ariana put together the One Love Manchester tribute show, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Katy Perry, Coldplay and Ariana herself.
Scooter said of the concert: “The star of the show in my opinion, other than Ariana, was the crowd.”
He went on to describe Ariana meeting with the victims’ families and loved ones, adding: “After the first family I had to help her, she was distraught and I was lost.
“It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down we reminded each other we get to go home. Our loved ones are still going to be there.
“That mother is never coming home, that daughter is never coming home, that son is never coming home, that dad is never coming home. We didn’t have the right to be so sad we couldn’t continue.”
Two months after the bombing, Ariana expressed her joy at being made an honorary citizen of Manchester, thanks to all she’d done for the city in the wake of the terror attack.