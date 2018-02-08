All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/02/2018 11:02 GMT

    Ariana Grande's Manager Reveals She 'Felt Everything' In The Wake Of Manchester Bombing

    'She was distraught and I was lost... it was beyond tough.'

    Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, has opened up about how the singer coped in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing last year.

    In May 2017, an Ariana concert at the Manchester Arena was the site of a terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 victims, and injured more than 500 people.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    ﻿Ariana Grande

    Speaking on Cal Fussman’s ‘The Big Questions’ podcast, Scooter revealed that Ariana “cried for days” after learning that people had died in the attack, explaining: “She felt everything.

    “Every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion... because that’s who she is.”

    In the weeks that followed, Ariana put together the One Love Manchester tribute show, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Katy Perry, Coldplay and Ariana herself.

    Scooter said of the concert: “The star of the show in my opinion, other than Ariana, was the crowd.”

    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Ariana on stage during the One Love Manchester concert

    He went on to describe Ariana meeting with the victims’ families and loved ones, adding: “After the first family I had to help her, she was distraught and I was lost.

    “It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down we reminded each other we get to go home. Our loved ones are still going to be there.

    “That mother is never coming home, that daughter is never coming home, that son is never coming home, that dad is never coming home. We didn’t have the right to be so sad we couldn’t continue.”

    Two months after the bombing, Ariana expressed her joy at being made an honorary citizen of Manchester, thanks to all she’d done for the city in the wake of the terror attack.

    MORE: uk celebrityukmusicAriana Grandemanchester arenaone love manchester

    Conversations