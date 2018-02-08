Ariana Grande's Manager Reveals She 'Felt Everything' In The Wake Of Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, has opened up about how the singer coped in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing last year. In May 2017, an Ariana concert at the Manchester Arena was the site of a terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 victims, and injured more than 500 people.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images ﻿Ariana Grande

Speaking on Cal Fussman’s ‘The Big Questions’ podcast, Scooter revealed that Ariana “cried for days” after learning that people had died in the attack, explaining: “She felt everything. “Every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion... because that’s who she is.” In the weeks that followed, Ariana put together the One Love Manchester tribute show, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Katy Perry, Coldplay and Ariana herself. Scooter said of the concert: “The star of the show in my opinion, other than Ariana, was the crowd.”

Getty Images via Getty Images Ariana on stage during the One Love Manchester concert