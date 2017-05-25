Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ is climbing the UK iTunes chart, in the wake of a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester earlier this week.
On Monday night (22 May), a suicide bomber detonated a nail-bomb after her show at the M.E.N. Arena, killing 22 people and leaving more than 100 with serious injuries.
Since the devastating events, fans of the singer have been sharing poignant clips of her performance of ‘One Last Time’ from the show, claiming the song has taken on a “new meaning” following the attacks.
Following this, enough people have been listening to the song that it has climbed the iTunes chart here in the UK, reaching as high as the number three spot.
At the time of writing, it’s currently at number 11, though fans of Ariana are pushing a campaign for people to download and stream it so that it can be featured in the official UK singles chart this week, as a tribute to those who lost their lives.
‘One Last Time’ was released as the fifth single from Ariana’s 2014 album ‘My Everything’, and features a writing credit from David Guetta.
On Wednesday (24 May), Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun released an official statement confirming reports that she would be suspending her ‘Dangerous Woman’ live tour.
He explained: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.
“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.”
Listen to ‘One Last Time’ below: