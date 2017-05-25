Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ is climbing the UK iTunes chart, in the wake of a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester earlier this week.

On Monday night (22 May), a suicide bomber detonated a nail-bomb after her show at the M.E.N. Arena, killing 22 people and leaving more than 100 with serious injuries.

Since the devastating events, fans of the singer have been sharing poignant clips of her performance of ‘One Last Time’ from the show, claiming the song has taken on a “new meaning” following the attacks.