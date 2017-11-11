Millions of Britons fell silent for two minutes this morning to remember the nation’s war dead on Armistice Day.
Big Ben - which has been silent since August while it undergoes major repairs - chimed at 11am to mark the occasion.
Meanwhile, services were held around the UK to observe 99 years since the end of the First World War.
Later today, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance, the Press Association reported.
This year the event at the Royal Albert Hall will mark the centenaries of women’s service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of forces’ sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn.
It will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein and the creation of the RAF Regiment.
Other royals attending the service on Saturday include the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duchess of Cambridge who is pregnant with her third child.
They will be received by Jon Moynihan, president of the Royal Albert Hall, and Air Marshal David Walker, president of the Royal British Legion.