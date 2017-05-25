Army Bomb Disposal Called To College In Hulme, Manchester, As Suspicious Package Deemed Safe

The army bomb disposal unit was called to a college in the Hulme area of Manchester on Thursday as the city remains on high alert following Monday’s terror attack.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident on Linby Street has now “been deemed safe” after a suspicious package was found on Thursday morning.
Police corrected earlier reports that the army were on their way to a college in Trafford - seven miles from the scene.
A number of roads in the area are were closed and a helicopter was circling above.
This latest incident comes just days after 22 people were killed in the bombing at Manchester Arena as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.
Bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene and a cordon was put in place, police said.
There were reports that Castlefield Campus was caught up in the incident this morning.
Castlefield Campus says on its website that it is part of The Manchester Federation of EBSD Schools and that it caters for “young people with social, emotional and mental health difficulties”.
Locals reported seeing a helicopter circling above the area and armed police on the streets.
