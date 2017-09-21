A 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack has been released from custody with no further action, Scotland Yard has said.

The man released is understood to be Yahyah Farroukh.

Farroukh was arrested late on Saturday after being stopped by officers outside a fried chicken shop in Hounslow, west London.

Later, Scotland Yard said a 48-year-old man arrested in Newport, south Wales, in connection with the terror attack had also been released from custody with no further action.

A further four men remain in custody.

A warrant for Farroukh’s further detention had been granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court until today.