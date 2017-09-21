A 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack has been released from custody with no further action, Scotland Yard has said.
The man released is understood to be Yahyah Farroukh.
Farroukh was arrested late on Saturday after being stopped by officers outside a fried chicken shop in Hounslow, west London.
Later, Scotland Yard said a 48-year-old man arrested in Newport, south Wales, in connection with the terror attack had also been released from custody with no further action.
A further four men remain in custody.
A warrant for Farroukh’s further detention had been granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court until today.
According to the Press Association, Farroukh was one of two arrested men who were fostered by the same British couple, Ronald Jones, 88, and Penelope Jones, 71, who were made MBEs in 2010 for services to children for their foster work. The other man linked to the couple is a yet-to-be named 18-year-old.
The couple’s Surrey home was one of the properties being searched by police. Four of the men in custody were arrested at properties on Newport, South Wales.
Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said:
“This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.
“We have five males in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.
“We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption.
“However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I’d like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation.”