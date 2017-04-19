‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Ferne McCann is urging her boyfriend, Arthur Collins, to contact the police, following a statement from the Met that reveals he is wanted for questioning in relation to a nightclub acid attack.

Two people suffered serious injuries and 10 others were left with burns after the incident, which took place at East London venue Mangle in the early hours of Monday (17 April) morning.

Following the news that police are now looking for Arthur, a representative for Ferne has released a statement.

It reads (via the Mirror): “Ferne is aware that the police wish to speak to Arthur Collins and the nature of the accusations against him.

“Obviously these are highly shocking and Ferne has cooperated with the police in their inquiries.

“She was not with Arthur on Sunday night, was not at Mangle and has no direct knowledge of the events that unfolded.

“As much as anybody she wants to know the truth and urges Arthur to co-operate fully with the police and attend a police station immediately.”

On Tuesday (18 April), the Met police released their own, which read: “Arthur Collins, 25, of Hertfordshire, is wanted for questioning by police.

PA Wire/PA Images The nightclub where the incident occurred

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact with investigators.

“He should not be approached by members of the public. If seen the public are advised to call 999 immediately.”

The Mail reports that police raided Arthur’s home, but found that he was not at the address at the time.

While Ferne was not in attendance at the club, a number of her fellow ‘TOWIE’ stars, including Jamie Reed and Chloe Meadows, were.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Ferne was not with her boyfriend on Sunday night

Ferne and Arthur went public with their romance earlier this year, and appear in the current issue of OK! Magazine together.

In the interview which accompanies their glossy photoshoot, Ferne discussed taking their relationship to the next level, revealing talk of marriage.

“We’ve spoken about our wedding. We want to get married on a beach. I want it to be a party and a celebration,” she said. “I want these long extensions, mermaid-style hair covering my boobs, with flowers in my hair and no shoes.

“[Arthur] can wear shorts and a shirt undone, then we want an amazing DJ with bongos and a saxophonist. Lobster brioche buns – just so unconventional.”

