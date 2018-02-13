Former ‘Extras’ star Ashley Jensen has spoken about her late husband, Terence Beesley’s suicide, saying she had “no idea” that he was “capable” of taking his own life.

In November, Jensen’s husband was found unconscious at their Somerset hom. An ambulance was called, but Beesley was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest on Tuesday (13 February), coroner Peter Harrowing said that the death was a suicide, with the cause of death named as “carbon monoxide toxicity”.