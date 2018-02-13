Former ‘Extras’ star Ashley Jensen has spoken about her late husband, Terence Beesley’s suicide, saying she had “no idea” that he was “capable” of taking his own life.
In November, Jensen’s husband was found unconscious at their Somerset hom. An ambulance was called, but Beesley was pronounced dead at the scene.
At an inquest on Tuesday (13 February), coroner Peter Harrowing said that the death was a suicide, with the cause of death named as “carbon monoxide toxicity”.
During the inquest, a statement from Jensen - named as Ashley Beesley - was read out, in which she expressed her shock over the loss of her husband.
She said: “I was extremely shocked by what happened that night and I will never forget it. Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did.”
The ‘Extras’ actress also stated that she had spoken to Beesley earlier that day, both over email and text message, while his GP added that the actor had “no past medical history of any mental health issues”.
Speaking about the suicide, coroner Peter Harrowing said: “Mr Beesley knew that his wife and young child were not at the house and he would not be disturbed... I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Beesley made a deliberate act.”
During his career, Beesley appeared in ‘EastEnders’, ‘The Bill’, ‘Where the Heart Is’, ‘Casualty’ ‘Midsomer Murders’ and, most recently, in ITV’s ‘Victoria’ .
He and Jensen married in 2007, after meeting during a stage production of ‘King Lear’ in London eight years earlier. They have an eight-year-old son.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)